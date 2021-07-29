Invst LLC Buys New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

