Invst LLC Invests $480,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,136. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.