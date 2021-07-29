Invst LLC Invests $820,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 97,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

