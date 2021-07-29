IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.69 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00004887 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $740,427.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

