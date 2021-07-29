iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

iQIYI stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

