IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $248.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.43. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
