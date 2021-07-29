IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $248.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.43. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.