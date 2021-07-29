IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55-13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.84. 19,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.43. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

