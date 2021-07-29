IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55-13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.53.
Shares of IQV traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.84. 19,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.43. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
