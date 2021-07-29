IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQV opened at $245.37 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

