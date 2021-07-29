IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $425.01 million, a PE ratio of 431.55 and a beta of 1.01.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
