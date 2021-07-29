IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $425.01 million, a PE ratio of 431.55 and a beta of 1.01.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

