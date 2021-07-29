Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report $155.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.18 million and the lowest is $150.60 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $602.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $640.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $645.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after acquiring an additional 264,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -409.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.