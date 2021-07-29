Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.26 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

