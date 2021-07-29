IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $53,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 25.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 219,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,724,054. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

