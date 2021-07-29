ironSource (NYSE:IS) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $8.46 on Monday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

