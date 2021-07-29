iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,745 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75.

