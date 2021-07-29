iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 627.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 81,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 331.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $56.34.

