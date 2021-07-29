iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,441. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65.

