iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 870,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,273,232 shares.The stock last traded at $50.48 and had previously closed at $51.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,942,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

