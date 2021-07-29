iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 445,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,525,967 shares.The stock last traded at $62.14 and had previously closed at $63.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

