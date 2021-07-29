iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,348 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.60% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $164,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,151. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.28 and a 52-week high of $248.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

