iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $271.51. The stock had a trading volume of 116,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,432. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

