Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Isuzu Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ISUZY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,963. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

