ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Shares of LON:ITV traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.15 ($1.49). 11,514,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

