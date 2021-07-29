ITV (LON:ITV) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

Get ITV alerts:

LON:ITV traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114.15 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,514,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,119. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,423 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.