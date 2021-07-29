Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

