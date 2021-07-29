James Crichton Acquires 5,750 Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$15,697.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,200.

TSE:FTG opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.35 million and a P/E ratio of 48.25. Firan Technology Group Co. has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$3.50.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

