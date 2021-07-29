Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

