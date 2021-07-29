Jane Street Group LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 134,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 243,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter.

HTRB stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.89.

