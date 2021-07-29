Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

