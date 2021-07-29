Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDMX stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

