Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

NYSE PKX opened at $79.14 on Thursday. POSCO has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.