Jane Street Group LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34.

