Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.48 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.31.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

