Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 15,164 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYACU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

HYACU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

