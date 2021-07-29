Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

