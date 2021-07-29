Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 4,851 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE AX opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.91. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

