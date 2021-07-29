Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,259 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

