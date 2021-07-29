Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in July

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the June 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 23,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAPSY. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

