Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $174.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

