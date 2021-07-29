JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

JCDecaux stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

