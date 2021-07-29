JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by DZ Bank

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of JD stock opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84. JD.com has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

