JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

