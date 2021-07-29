Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

EHC stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

