Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.08 ($185.97).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €125.15 ($147.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion and a PE ratio of -17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.37.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.