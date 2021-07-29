Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,989,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

