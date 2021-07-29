Jeffrey Douglas Sells 3,750 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $24,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Potbelly alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50.

PBPB opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $188.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Potbelly by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.