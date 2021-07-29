JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,402,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.54.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.