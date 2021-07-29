JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -299.80. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
