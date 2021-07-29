JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -299.80. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.70.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

