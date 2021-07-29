Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 65.4% in July

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JFIN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

JFIN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.