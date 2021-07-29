John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

JBT opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.