John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Robert W. Baird

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.49. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $934,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 252.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 69,421 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

